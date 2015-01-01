Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This longitudinal study aimed to evaluate the risk of falls in non-diabetic, prediabetic, and diabetic community-dwelling older people, together with the characteristics of physical functioning in these groups.



METHODS: This study enrolled 541 community-dwelling older adults who participated in our cohort study and whose HbA1c (Hemoglobin A1c) levels, body composition, cognitive function, and physical function had been assessed. Previous fall histories were recorded at baseline and subsequently at a 3-year follow-up. Participants were divided into non-diabetic, prediabetic, and diabetic groups, based on both baseline HbA1c levels and selfreport. Falls experienced during the study period were evaluated using the adjusted Cox proportional hazard analysis. In addition, the physical functioning of the study participants with and without diabetes were compared, both with those who experienced falls during the study period, and with those who had not.



RESULTS: The incidence rate of falls was 18.8 %, 17.1 %, and 31.6 % in the non-diabetes, prediabetes, and diabetes groups, respectively. The Cox proportional hazard analysis showed that falls were associated with diagnosed diabetes (hazard ratio: 2.99, 95 % confidence interval: 1.52-5.88) but not with prediabetes. The one-leg standing time in fallers was worse in the diabetic group and decreased fastest among these individuals per year.



CONCLUSIONS: Implementing countermeasures for decreasing balance function are important to prevent falls in community-dwelling older people with diabetes.

Language: ja