Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the correlation of sarcopenia with orthopedic disorders, history of falls, and polypharmacy among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: Data from 905 older adults who participated in community-based health check-up were analyzed. Participants were asked to provide their history of orthopedic disorders, number of prescription medicines, and experience of fall during the past year. Sarcopenia was assessed based on the AWGS2019 criteria.



RESULTS: The prevalence rate of sarcopenia was 18.3 % (n = 166). Although participants with osteoporosis showed a higher prevalence rate, there were no associations of sarcopenia with osteoarthritis and spinal disease. In the logistic regression analyses, there was no significant association between orthopedic disorders and sarcopenia, whereas history of falls (odds ratio = 1.65) and polypharmacy (≥6) (odds ratio = 1.56) were significantly associated with sarcopenia.



CONCLUSIONS: A higher prevalence rate of sarcopenia was observed in older adults with osteoporosis. However, there was no significant association found between sarcopenia and orthopedic disorders, including osteoporosis in the multivariate analysis, whereas history of falls and polypharmacy were determined as associated factors with sarcopenia among community-dwelling older adults.

Language: ja