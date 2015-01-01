Abstract

In the near future, the road traffic flow will consist of both human-driven vehicles (HDVs) and connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Since HDVs cannot communicate with CAVs and road side units (RSU), they are unobservable to CAVs if outside the range of sensing. In such case, the advantages of CAVs will be compromised and various high-level tasks in mixed autonomous traffic flow cannot be achieved. This study proposes a model to infer HDVs information using sensing data of CAVs. The rationale is that CAVs react to HDVs based on the car-following (CF) logic. Inversely, real-time locations of HDVs can be reconstructed using the data from CAVs. The Bayesian network is used to reflect the CF logic and develop a real-time vehicle location inference method for both single and multiple CAVs scenarios. Last, the method is tested using real-world dataset. Both time consumption and near-field estimation precision are validated.

