Citation
Johari M, Keyvan-Ekbatani M, Ngoduy D. Transportmetrica B: Transp. Dyn. 2022; 10(1): 555-585.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Hong Kong Society for Transportation Studies, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Network macroscopic fundamental diagram (NMFD) has provided practical convenience to simulate network-level traffic dynamics using NMFD-based models. Nevertheless, only a few works have been conducted on traffic dynamics in bi-modal urban networks. This paper provides a comparison of the application of outflow 2D-NMFD and 3D-NMFD through simulating different scenarios using accumulation-based model in a single reservoir system. The models are verified using micro-simulation data as ground truth performed on a Manhattan-style grid network and a real network. The results reveal the outflow 2D-NMFD can provide accurate traffic state evolution, while the goodness of fit is the main challenge in the application of outflow 3D-NMFD. Besides, the accumulation-based model needs modifications to construct the bus accumulation profile in the test-bed with a low share of buses. Last but not least, the accuracy of the existing network-level speed models in mixed-traffic condition and its effects on traffic dynamics simulation are validated and discussed.
Language: en
Keywords
2D-NMFD; 3D-NMFD; bi-modal urban networks; macroscopic modelling; Traffic flow theory