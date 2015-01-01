SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hu J, Qi L, Zhang Z, Yang XT, Wang H, Li X. Transportmetrica B: Transp. Dyn. 2022; 10(1): 731-751.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hong Kong Society for Transportation Studies, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/21680566.2022.2039323

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper proposes a method to detect cyber-attacks by cross-checking Signal Phase and Timing (SPaT) information and connected vehicle trajectories data. The proposed method is only applicable to cyber-attacks that involve information tempering. The proposed V2I cyber-attacks detection algorithm includes the following features: i) effective in detecting the authenticity of broad-casted SPaT information; ii) feasible to identify the occurrence of cyber-attacks when the defensive function fails; iii) functional in the environment of partially connected and automated traffic; iv) leveraging transportation knowledge for cybersecurity assurance. Furthermore, a sensitivity analysis on the connected vehicle penetration rate is conducted. The best performance is observed when the penetration rate is 100%. Under this penetration rate, the experimental result demonstrates that the accuracy rate of the proposed method reached 94%.


Language: en

Keywords

CV technology; cyber-attack; cybersecurity; signal timing; SPaT

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print