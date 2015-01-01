|
Su Z, Cheshmehzangi A, McDonnell D, Chen H, Ahmad J, Šegalo S, da Veiga CP. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e4286.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
INTRODUCTION: Domestic violence is a threat to human dignity and public health. Mounting evidence shows that domestic violence erodes personal and public health, spawning issues such as lifelong mental health challenges. To further compound the situation, COVID-19 and societies' poor response to the pandemic have not only worsened the domestic violence crisis but also disrupted mental health services for domestic violence victims. While technology-based health solutions can overcome physical constraints posed by the pandemic and offer timely support to address domestic violence victims' mental health issues, there is a dearth of research in the literature. To bridge the research gap, in this study, we aim to examine technology-based mental health solutions for domestic violence victims amid COVID-19.
COVID-19; domestic violence; mental health; social ecological model; technology-based interventions