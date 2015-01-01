Abstract

The development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to become one of the most commercialized research areas in the world over the next decade. Globally, unmanned aircraft have been increasingly used for safety surveillance in the construction industry and civil engineering fields. This paper presents an aerial image-based approach using UAVs to inspect cracks and deformations in buildings. A state-of-the-art safety evaluation method termed SMART SKY EYE (Smart building safety assessment system using UAV) is introduced; this system utilizes an unmanned airplane equipped with a thermal camera and programmed with various surveying efficiency improvement methods, such as thermography, machine-learning algorithms, and 3D point cloud modeling. Using this method, crack maps, crack depths, and the deformations of structures can be obtained. Error rates are compared between the proposed and conventional methods.

