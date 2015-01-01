Abstract

本稿は、近代における愛知県名古屋市域を対象として、どのような売春営業が、どのよう に分布していたのかを明らかにするものである。長期間・他業種を 1 本の論文で扱うもので あることから、ともすれば広く浅い論及になってしまいかねないものであるが、あえてこう した検討を行う背景には、現行の売春研究の枠組みでは把握しきれない領域があると考える からである。



そもそも、近代日本における売春営業といったとき、恐らく研究上筆頭に挙げられるのは 「公娼制度」であろう。この制度は、基本的には禁止されている売春営業について、一定の 規則にのっとり営業するもののみを国家が公認するというものである。具体的なルールとし ては、区域を限定しての営業許可、売春の場所の提供者(貸座敷)・性行為の提供者(娼妓) の免許鑑札制、性病検診の実施などである。この制度は、明治初年以来近代を通じて、全国 に波及したものであり、時間的・空間的広がりの非常に大きなものであった。その反面、こ の制度には娼妓の人身売買的な状況、売春を国家が公認することなど、非常に根深い問題も 潜んでいた。そのため、研究上の焦点も必然的にこの制度へと集まることとなっている。

しかし、公娼制度の裏面で多くの違法売春が行われてきたことも、また事実である。

