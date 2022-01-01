|
Citation
|
Dozza M, Violin A, Rasch A. J. Saf. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recent advances in technology create new opportunities for micro-mobility solutions even as they pose new challenges to transport safety. For instance, in the last few years, e-scooters have become increasingly popular in several cities worldwide; however, in many cases, the municipalities were simply unprepared for the new competition for urban space between traditional road users and e-scooters, so that bans became a necessary, albeit drastic, solution. In many countries, traditional vehicles (such as bicycles) may not be intrinsically safer than e-scooters but are considered less of a safety threat, possibly because--for cyclists--social norms, traffic regulations, and access to infrastructure are established, reducing the number of negative stakeholders. Understanding e-scooter kinematics and e-scooterist behavior may help resolve conflicts among road users, by favoring a data-driven integration of these new e-vehicles into the transport system. In fact, regulations and solutions supported by data are more likely to be acceptable and effective for all stakeholders. As new personal-mobility solutions enter the market, e-scooters may just be the beginning of a micro-mobility revolution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automated connected vehicles; Electric vehicles; Intelligent transport system; Micro-mobility; Traffic safety; Vehicle classification