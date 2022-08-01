Abstract

This article presents an Internet data analysis model based on Web Mining with the aim to find knowledge about large amounts of data in cyberspace. To test the proposed method, suicide web pages were analyzed as a study case to identify and detect traits in students with suicidal tendencies. The procedure considers a Web Scraper to locate and download information from the Internet, as well as Natural Language Processing techniques to retrieve the words. To explore the information, a dataset based on Dynamic Tables and Semantic Ontologies was constructed, specifying the predictive variables in young people with suicidal inclination. Finally, to evaluate the efficiency of the model, Machine Learning and Deep Learning algorithms were used. It should be noticed that the procedures for the construction of the dataset (using Genetic Algorithms) and obtaining the knowledge (using Parallel Computing and Acceleration with GPU) were optimized. The results reveal an accuracy of 96.28% on the detection of characteristics in adolescents with suicidal tendencies, reaching the best result through a Recurrent Neural Network with 98% accuracy. It is inferred that the model is viable to establish bases on mechanisms of action and prevention of suicidal behaviors, which can be implemented in educational institutions or different social actors.



===



Este artículo presenta un modelo de análisis de datos en Internet basado en Minería Web con el objetivo de encontrar conocimiento sobre grandes cantidades de datos en el ciberespacio. A fin de probar el método propuesto, se analizaron páginas web sobre el suicidio como caso de estudio con la intención de identificar y detectar rasgos en estudiantes con tendencias suicidas. El procedimiento considera un Web Scraper para localizar y descargar información de Internet, así como técnicas de Procesamiento de Lenguaje Natural para la recuperación de los vocablos. Con el propósito de explorar la información, se construyó un conjunto de datos basado en Tablas Dinámicas y Ontologías Semánticas, especificando las variables predictivas en jóvenes con inclinación suicida. Por último, para evaluar la eficiencia del modelo se utilizaron algoritmos de Aprendizaje de Máquina y Aprendizaje Profundo. Cabe destacar que se optimizaron los procedimientos para la construcción del dataset (utilizando Algoritmos Genéticos) y obtención del conocimiento empleando Cómputo Paralelo y Aceleración con Unidades de Procesamientos de Gráfico (GPU). Los resultados revelan una precisión del 96,28% sobre la detección de las características en adolescentes con tendencia suicida, alcanzando el mejor resultado a través de una Red Neuronal Recurrente con un 98% de precisión. De donde se infiere que el modelo es viable para establecer bases sobre mecanismos de actuación y prevención de comportamientos suicidas, que pueden ser implementados en instituciones educativas o distintos actores de la sociedad.

Language: es