Abstract

Overdose deaths in the United States (US) have been tracking along a dismayingly predictable exponential growth trajectory for more than four decades [1]. Yet, successes and failures of public health interventions are all too often measured in the short term, as annual swings in overdose deaths, with scant attention paid to this multi-year trajectory. Proper elucidations of the underlying dynamics of the long-term as well as the short-term trends are crucial to inform effective control and prevention policies.

