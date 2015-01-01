SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jalal H, Burke DS. Addiction 2022; 117(5): 1200-1202.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/add.15841

35373482

Overdose deaths in the United States (US) have been tracking along a dismayingly predictable exponential growth trajectory for more than four decades [1]. Yet, successes and failures of public health interventions are all too often measured in the short term, as annual swings in overdose deaths, with scant attention paid to this multi-year trajectory. Proper elucidations of the underlying dynamics of the long-term as well as the short-term trends are crucial to inform effective control and prevention policies.


mortality; poisoning; COVID; exponential growth; fentanyl; overdose

