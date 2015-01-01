Abstract

Many people who own guns say the reason they do so is to protect themselves and their loved ones. However, studies show that people who live in homes with guns are at higher risk for suicide than those who do not live with guns. Other studies suggest that people who live in homes with guns are also at higher risk for being a victim of homicide. However, previous studies have been limited in size and scope, and research is needed to improve our understanding of whether a gun in the home protects or harms those living in the home.

