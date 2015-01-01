|
Citation
Laine C, Bornstein SS. Ann. Intern Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American College of Physicians)
DOI
PMID
35377712
Abstract
Americans have a complicated relationship with firearms. A 2021 survey found that 48% of Americans see gun violence as a very big problem in the country today, yet 4 in 10 adults live in a household with a gun, including 30% who say they personally own one (1). Household personal protection is a common reason Americans cite for gun ownership. Given the current divided and tense state of our nation with rising crime rates in some locales, one can see why people feel vulnerable and are seeking ways to protect that which is near and dear to them. An estimated 2.9% of U.S. adults became new gun owners between January 2019 and April 2021, corresponding to about 7.5 million people, of whom about 5.4 million had previously lived in a home with no guns (2). However, increasing evidence documents that gun ownership is not an effective strategy for protecting the well-being of oneself and one's household members.
Language: en