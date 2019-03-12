SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Demir U, Asirdizer M, Kartal E, Etli Y, Hekimoglu Y. Arch. Environ. Occup. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19338244.2022.2059751

35377266

The aims of this study were to compare the incidence of occupational accidents during one-year periods of the COVID-19 Pandemic and before the COVID-19 Pandemic, and to determine in which sectors occupational accidents occurred and what types of injuries were sustained in the population of Tokat, Turkey. A retrospective review was made of the records of Tokat State Hospital of patients injured in occupational accidents between 12.03.2019 and 11.03.2021. The patients injured in occupational accidents were classified according to age, gender, sector, accident type, trauma localization and type, time of the accident, and outcome of the injuries. Of 608 patients injured in occupational accidents, 384 (63.2%) were injured in the period before the pandemic and 224 (36.8%) were injured in the period during the pandemic (p < 0.001). Most work-related injuries occurred in the industry sector (n = 287; 47.2%; p < 0.001). Occupational accidents increased in the service sector (p < 0.001), but decreased in other sectors. The increase in occupational accidents in the health sector (p < 0.001) and transportation sector (p < 0.05) within the service sector caused a general increase despite the decrease in other service sectors (p > 0.05). In current study, the increase in the number of injuries in the transportation sector due to the increase of motor courier accidents, in health sector, and in pandemic quarantines were remarkable. It was evaluated that this narrow-scoped study pioneered comprehensive studies on the measures that can be taken to prevent occupational accidents in such pandemics in the future.


injury; COVID-19; pandemic; occupational accidents; sector

