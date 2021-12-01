Abstract

Youth baseball pitchers who also play catcher are at nearly 3-fold increased risk of developing a shoulder or elbow injury throughout the course of a season. The risk of injury has been largely attributed to the increased workload from a greater overall number of throws. In addition, throws performed by catchers are often performed in the squatting or kneeling position, which is radically different from all other positions. Fortunately, recent research shows no difference in medial elbow torque between squatting and standing throws a standard distance from home plate to the pitcher and also shows that greater passive internal rotation of the hip on the throwing side is protective against loads on the medial elbow when throwing from the squatting position. Improving passive hip range of motion through stretching exercises may prevent injury in young baseball catchers.

Language: en