|
Citation
|
Vinke AJG. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35370013
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intercountry adoption is declining and many adoptees at any point of their life are in search of therapeutic services. Specialized care is scare and regular services seem to be missing the point. Regular therapeutic services do not cater to the specific needs of adoptees because they often forget to take the early adversity into account. Adoption specific therapeutic services are called for worldwide, this needs not be very difficult. Affective neurobiology, trauma and attachment research next to adoption studies have given practitioners many tools to design a sustainable therapeutical practice for both adoption aware assessment as well as adoption aware treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dyadic Developmental Psychotherapy; Intercountry adoption; Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics; Polyvagal Theory; Sensorimotor Psychotherapy; Treatment planning