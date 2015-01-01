Abstract

In recent years, urban traffic congestion has seriously affected the healthy development of urbanization in China. And many measures to combat congestion have had little effect. The purpose of this paper is to find out the most reasonable and sustainable measures to control traffic congestion. Based on the theory of system dynamics, this study constructs a model of the formation mechanism of urban traffic congestion in China, and analyzes the thinking error of the traditional strategy of "building roads to eliminate traffic congestion" This study includes the current policy measures to control traffic congestion in the system dynamics model and analyzes the influence of each measure on the formation mechanism of urban traffic congestion. Then, it critiques the unsustainability of rigid policies, such as the vehicle number limit and the "similar road building to control traffic congestion" policies. This study reveals that of the five policies adopted by the government to alleviate traffic congestion, and come to the conclusion: the "sparse block collocation" policy is the most sustainable and fundamental congestion control measure. To achieve efficient traffic congestion control and support the healthy development of urbanization in China in the future, the government should increase the balance of infrastructure investment to improve the slow environment of public transport, adhere to public transport-oriented land development policies, raise the cost of motor vehicle travel, and promote urban traffic.

Language: en