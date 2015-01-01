Abstract

Background Motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) are the leading cause of accidental deaths in India. An audit of trauma cases is required in order to improve hospital policy and patient care, as well as to change the attitude and perspective of healthcare staff.



METHODS A retrospective observational study was performed on MVA trauma victims admitted to a tertiary trauma care center. Parameters included mean age with range, gender distribution, length of hospital stay (LOS), anatomical location of injuries, and the percentage of age groups and number of patients undergoing a nonoperative approach versus those with exploration and intervention. The correlation of body mass index (BMI) and co-morbidities with trauma, whole-body CT scan (WBCT) versus selective scanning, readmissions and revisits, and blood transfusion requirements were studied.



RESULTS The majority of patients were young male adults and females having a higher LOS than males. Prolonged hospitalization is linked to a higher risk of complications and a higher expense. Individuals who suffered severe injuries recovered more slowly 12 months after the accident. The majority of patients had a brief hospitalization. Sixty-two point three (62.3) percent of patients suffered a head injury, with men accounting for the majority. Men were worst-affected, necessitating surgery. Obesity and BMI, regardless of gender, are not associated with trauma outcomes. Our studies found no link between co-morbidities and length of stay in MVA patients. Although the majority of patients did not require surgery, 28.8% required a blood transfusion. Our research found no link between BMI and injury severity score (ISS).



CONCLUSION Obese people sustaining MVAs had the same injured body regions as patients who were normal weight. They had a lower ISS than normal-weight individuals but a lengthier in-hospital stay.

