SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosli AH, Abdurrahman MY, Mohd Kamal K. Cureus 2022; 14(2): e22413.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.22413

PMID

35371697

PMCID

PMC8941329

Abstract

Rambutan is widely found in remote areas in Southeast Asia. It may lead to serious ocular trauma if it accidentally hits the eyes. This case report describes a patient who presented with deeply embedded cornea foreign body and fungal keratitis following direct ocular trauma by rambutan fruit. This report identified the features of this fruit that had the potential to cause serious ocular trauma. Ocular protection equipment is essential to prevent injury during harvesting the fruit.


Language: en

Keywords

corneal foreign bodies; fungal keratitis; nephelium lappaceum l; ocular trauma; vegetative material

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print