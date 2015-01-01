|
Angulo-Lozano JC, Gonzaga-Carlos N, Virgen-Rivera MF, Sanchez-Musi LF, Acosta-Falomir MJ, De la Cruz-Galvan R, Castillo-Del Toro IA, Magaña-Gonzalez JE, Virgen-Gutierrez F, Jaspersen Gastelum J. Cureus 2022; 14(3): e23400.
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
35371889
Background On encountering a self-inflicted foreign body in the urinary tract, it is common that emergency physicians only consult the department of urology, and no further evaluations from other specialties are sought. Psychological conditions can also involve people with psychiatric disorders who perform self-harming or sexual practices. Many case reports of foreign bodies have been reported in the literature. However, there is little information regarding which specialties to consult in this situation within the emergency department (ED).
emergency; foreign bodies in genitals; foreign bodies in urinary tract; paraphilias; sexual behavior