Abstract

Background On encountering a self-inflicted foreign body in the urinary tract, it is common that emergency physicians only consult the department of urology, and no further evaluations from other specialties are sought. Psychological conditions can also involve people with psychiatric disorders who perform self-harming or sexual practices. Many case reports of foreign bodies have been reported in the literature. However, there is little information regarding which specialties to consult in this situation within the emergency department (ED).



METHODology This case series study gathered information on 10 cases from patients who attended the ED from 2005 to 2020 with the diagnosis of genital or lower urinary tract foreign body.



RESULTS In total, 10 patients were analyzed with a mean age of 37.3 (SD: ±14.1) years. Of the 10 patients, seven (70%) were males, and three (30%) were females. Overall, four (40%) patients presented with lower urinary tract symptoms (dysuria, tenesmus, hematuria, urinary frequency), five (50%) patients had a significant psychiatric history, and eight (80%) patients admitted having these practices for sexual gratification.



CONCLUSIONS Foreign bodies in the lower urinary tract pose a significant challenge to ED physicians and urologists because some patients do not admit or do not recall inserting foreign bodies. Patients should be interrogated for mental illness, medication use, and a history of foreign bodies in the urinary tract or genitals during the initial evaluation. There is no consensus or screening method for such patients presenting to the ED. Hence, the use of complementary imaging studies and cystoscopy is fundamental for diagnosis. Further, it is essential to perform a psychiatric evaluation to diagnose or address any underlying psychiatric conditions that could cause this behavior.

