|
Citation
|
Collins R, Collins D, Carson HJ. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e812068.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35369235
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Coach education is a learner-centred process, which often fails to consider the preferences of the consumer. Historically, research into performers' experiences of coaching have been influenced by the social constructivism of learning: in short, an expressed preference for what the performer has experienced as determined by their coach, rather than their own personal preferences. Therefore, this research used skateboarding as a natural laboratory in order to explore the current practices and preferences of performers in a coach-free environment. Ninety-one skateboarders from parks in the United Kingdom and New Zealand offered information relating to their current learning practices, how they learnt about learning, and how the top-level performers in their environment were differentiated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive psychology; demonstration; imagery; motor skills; psychological skills; understanding