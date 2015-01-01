|
Lu Q, Wang B, Zhang R, Wang J, Sun F, Zou G. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e837917.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35369270
BACKGROUND: Nurses are facing increasing pressure due to the progressing of society, broadening of nursing service connotation, and increasing of the masses' demand for medical treatment. Psychiatric nurses face suicides, violence, and lost along with other accidents involving patients with mental disorders under higher psychological pressure. A coping style, which is affected by individual emotions and cognition, is an essential psychological resource that allows individuals to regulate stress. The purpose of this study was to investigate the correlation between self-acceptance and the positive coping style of psychiatric nurses, and investigate the mediating role of emotional intelligence.
China; emotional intelligence; positive coping styles; psychiatric nurses; self-acceptance