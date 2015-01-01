Abstract

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will begin soon, which is mainly focused on winter sports. Athletes from different countries will arrive in Beijing one after another for training and competition. The health protection of athletes of winter sports is very important in training and competition. The occurrence of sports injury is characterized by multiple factors, uncertainty, and accidents. This paper mainly pays attention to the head injury with the highest severity. Athletes' high safety awareness is a part of reducing injury, but safety awareness cannot effectively reduce the occurrence of injury in competition, and timely treatment of injured athletes is particularly important. After athletes are injured, a telemedicine image acquisition system can be built, so that medical experts can identify athletes' injuries in time and provide the basis for further diagnosis and treatment. In order to improve the accuracy of medical image processing, a C-support vector machine (SVM) medical image segmentation method combining the Chan-Vese (CV) model and SVM is proposed in this paper. After segmentation, the edge and detail features of the image are more prominent, which meet the requirements of high precision for medical image segmentation. Meanwhile, a high-precision registration algorithm of brain functional time-series images based on machine learning (ML) is proposed, and the automatic optimization of high-precision registration of brain function time-series images is performed by ML algorithm. The experimental results show that the proposed algorithm has higher segmentation accuracy above 80% and less registration time below 40 ms, which can provide a reference for doctors to quickly identify the injury and shorten the time.

