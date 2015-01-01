Abstract

The Covid-19 pandemic created an environment wherein stress and isolation could increase alcohol consumption. The effects of alcohol consumption on Covid-19 susceptibility and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on alcohol use, related harms and services were explored.Search terms were inputted to Medline and Embase databases, with relevant published papers written in English chosen.Alcohol ingestion both increased and decreased throughout the population globally, however, the overall trend was an increase. Risk factors for this included female sex, young age, family conflicts, unemployment, mental health disorders, substance misuse and lack of support. Alcohol misuse was found to be an aggravator of domestic violence and worsening mental health. It exacerbated the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 and worsened the Covid-19 infection severity, with >10 drinks/week increasing the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) risk similarly to established risk factors. This was attributed to the immunosuppressive and disinhibition effects of alcohol. Therefore, healthcare professionals should provide support to vulnerable groups, encouraging stress reduction, healthy habits, limiting alcohol consumption (<5 drinks/week) and promoting coping techniques. Self-help tools that monitor individual alcohol intake and psychosocial interventions in a primary care setting can also be employed. Finally, governing bodies should inform the public of the risks of alcohol ingestion during the Covid-19 pandemic.Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic could create a cycle whereby alcohol misuse could become a risk factor for Covid-19 infection and the Covid-19 pandemic could become a risk factor for alcohol misuse. Healthcare professionals should counsel people on alcohol misuse risk and protective factors.

