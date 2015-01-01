|
Gönültaş S, Mulvey KL. J. Res. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35373445
This study examined 587 Turkish adolescents' (M(age) = 13.14, SD = 1.61) judgments and bystander responses towards hypothetical intragroup interpersonal (Turkish victim) and intergroup bias-based (Syrian refugee victim) bullying. Intergroup factors and social-cognitive skills were assessed as predictors.
Language: en
|
empathy; bystander responses in adolescence; intergroup bias-based bullying of refugees; intergroup contact; prejudice and discrimination; theory of mind