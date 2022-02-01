|
Habarth-Morales TE, Rios-Diaz AJ, Caterson EJ. J. Surg. Res. 2022; 276: 203-207.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35378364
INTRODUCTION: The public health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic reach beyond those of the disease itself. Various centers have anecdotally reported increases in the incidence of dog bite injuries which predominate in pediatric populations. The reasons for this increase are likely multifactorial and include an increase in canine adoptions, remote learning, and psychosocial stressors induced by lockdowns. We hypothesized that there was a significant increase in the proportion of dog bite injuries at our institution and within a nationally representative cohort.
Language: en
Trauma; COVID-19; Pediatric trauma; Dog bites; NEISS