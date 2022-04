Abstract

Correction to: J Urban Health



https://doi.org/10.1007/s11524-022-00617-7



In this article as originally published, Results paragraph two last sentence labelled the drivers' home area incorrectly. The drivers were predominantly from urban settings (85.2%) though rural home area types (8.6%) and small towns (6.3%) were also represented. In Table 1 the first label in the motor vehicle driver home area type should read urban, then small town and then rural.

Language: en