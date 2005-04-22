|
Citation
April MD, Bridwell RE, Jones J, Oliver J, Long B, Schauer SG. Med. J. (Ft. Sam Houst. Tex.) 2022; (Per 22-04/05/06): 3-9.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Borden Institute, US Army Medical Center of Excellence)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35373314
Abstract
BACKGROUND: During large scale combat operations, rising numbers of casualties will likely outstrip in-theater US military medical hospitalization assets. This highlights the importance of identifying those casualties who can return to the fight in order to minimize further medical resource depletion. We describe specific characteristics of casualties returned to duty without requiring evacuation from theater during recent major combat operations.
Language: en
Keywords
|
trauma; recovery; combat; disposition; large scale combat operations; multi-domain operations; return to duty