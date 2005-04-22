Abstract

BACKGROUND: Uncontested air movement and advances for medical care of combat casualties have resulted in a decreased case fatality rate. However, in future large-scale combat operations, the military has established a plan for multidomain operations to defeat near-peer adversaries. Prolonged casualty care and mass casualty scenarios will become more prevalent. Prehospital friendly scoring systems such as the shock index (SI) and revised trauma score (RTS) may provide useful triage data. Development of accurate, data-driven, triage systems will be key to optimize management of resources, care, and transport of combat casualties.



METHODS: We included data from the Department of Defense Trauma Registry between 01 January 2007 to 17 March 2020. Data comprised of adult US military or coalition service members for analysis as the baseline cohort, and those who died within 24 hours were included in the early death cohort. We performed statistical analysis on demographics and injury data, SI and RTS to measure the receiver operating characteristics (ROC) of each value to predict early death.



RESULTS: The early death cohort had a significantly higher injury severity score (25 vs. 5) and a higher percentage of serious injuries in every body region than the baseline cohort. The early death cohort sustained serious injuries to the head and neck at a rate five times that of the baseline cohort (43.4% vs 8.1%) with odds ratio (OR) of death 8.0 (95% confidence interval 5.7-11.1) followed by skin (13.6% versus 1.9%) with an OR of 6.3 (95% CI 3.8-10.3). The mean SI was 1.21 versus 0.80. The revised trauma score (RTS) was 4.18 versus 7.34. The RTS had a higher area under the receiver operating characteristic (0.896 versus 0.716 for SI).



CONCLUSIONS: Serious injuries to the head and skin were most strongly associated with death within the first 24 hours. The RTS appears to be a more accurate tool than SI alone for assessing injury mortality. Military medical personnel should consider these factors when triaging casualties during future conflicts in resource limited settings with delayed evacuation.

