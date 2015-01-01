Abstract

Pediatric electrical injuries are rare; they only constitute 2-10% of all burn causes. Determination of their actual severity may be challenging due to their small entry and exit wounds. Deep necrosis develops during electrical burns in most cases. These injuries can damage the skin, soft and bone tissues, and in children, the growth plate, which may cause secondary deformities. The objective of these case reports was the presentation of paediatric electrical finger injuries' management and late-onset complications. A 15-year-old boy touched an electric wire while changing a lightbulb, which caused a burn injury on his right index finger. During the physical examination, a 25 × 14 mm, third-degree burn was identified volarly, above the distal interphalangeal joint as an entry wound, and an 8 × 7 mm exit site occurred dorsally at the nailbed's lateral edge. Necrectomy and cross finger flap surgery were performed. The cross flap was separated three weeks after the primary reconstruction. Throughout the follow-up examinations, the ulnar deviation of the distal digit was observed. X-ray confirmed the bone atrophy of the distal phalanx base. A 2-year-old girl inserted a nail into the power outlet, causing third-degree burns on her thumb around the interphalangeal joint and hypothenar region. After necrectomy, the thumb's skin defect was reconstructed with a rotated flap, while the donor site received full-thickness skin graft transplantation. The follow-up of the child is still ongoing. Long term follow-up of these patients is necessary to identify and treat late-onset complications.



===





Összefoglaló. Elektromos áram okozta égési sérülések gyermekkorban ritkán fordulnak elő, az összes égés mindössze 2-10%-át teszik ki. Nehézséget okozhat a sérülés valódi súlyosságának meghatározása a kicsiny ki- és bemeneti sebek miatt. Áramégések során a legtöbb esetben mély necrosis alakul ki. Ilyen sérülések esetén a bőr, a lágy részek, a csontok, illetve fiatal életkorban a növekedési zóna sérülésével is számolni kell, ami növekedési zavart és ezáltal másodlagos deformitásokat okozhat. Jelen esettanulmányunk célja az áramégés során létrejött gyermekkori kézujjsérülések ellátásának és késői szövődményeinek bemutatása. Egy 15 éves fiúgyermek izzócsere közben ráfogott egy vezetékre, ami a jobb mutatóujján égési sérülést okozott. Distalis interphalangealis ízülete felett volarisan 25 × 14 milliméter nagyságú bemeneti, dorsalisan a körömágy lateralis szélén 8 × 7 milliméteres kimeneti áramjegy volt látható fehér, necroticus sebalappal, mely III. fokú égési sérülésnek bizonyult. A mély égési sérülés miatt necrectomia, keresztlebeny-plasztika és az adóterület teljes vastagságú bőrrel végzett transzplantálása történt. A primer rekonstrukciót követően három héttel a lebeny leválasztására került sor. A nyomon követés során a mutatóujj körömperc-deviációja volt észlelhető. A röntgenvizsgálat a körömpercbázis ízfelszínét is érintő csonthiányt igazolt. Egy 2 éves leánygyermek szöggel nyúlt a konnektorba, emiatt hüvelykujján és tenyerén keletkezett égési sérülés. Interphalangealis ízülete felett dorsalisan és volarisan, valamint a hypothenar területén III. fokú égési sérülés volt látható. Necrectomiát követően a hüvelykujj ventralis bőrdefektusának zárása elforgatott lebennyel, a donorterület és a dorsalis bőrdefektus fedése teljes vastagságú bőrrel történt. A gyermek nyomon követése jelenleg is zajlik, rövid távon a csontérintettség okozta végperc-deviáció látható. A gyermekek hosszú távú nyomon követése szükséges a késői szövődmények felismerése és kezelése céljából. Orv Hetil. 2022; 163(14): 564-568. Orv Hetil. 2022; 163(14): 564-568.

Language: hu