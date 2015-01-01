Abstract

INTRODUCTION: workplace violence is a global problem in the health sector, especially in the hospitals affecting healthcare works´ job satisfaction and performance. Workplace violence (WPV) is present in different forms associated with various factors and the nurses are the most affected. This study aimed to explore WPV among nurses working at a selected University Teaching Hospital in Rwanda.



METHODS: the research approach used was the quantitative descriptive cross-sectional design. The stratified random sampling was used to recruit 195 participants among 379 nurses. The data were collected using a structured, validated, and self-administered questionnaire that was adapted from the International Labor Organization, International Council of nurses, the World Health Organization, and Public Services International. Descriptive statistics were used for analyzing frequencies and percentages. The Chi-square test was used for evaluating the association between variables.



RESULTS: the findings revealed that (58.5%, n=114) of nurses have experienced some types of WPV in the twelve months preceding the study, among them (44.6%, n=108) of nurses were verbally abused. The nurses providing emergency care, the nurses working in the emergency department, and nurses working with vulnerable patients like HIV/AIDS patients were associated with WPV Chi-square (1, n=195), P=<0.001). The psychological problems have been found to be the first consequences of WPV.



CONCLUSION: based on the study findings, it was concluded that the hospital management needs to be aware of WPV, develop and implement appropriate policies and strategies. These will strengthen nurses´ concentration towards them and will result in service delivery improvement.

