Abstract

Employee safety and the reduction of Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred are a focus of the Solutions for Patient Safety Network. One significant contributor to the Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred rate at Children's National Hospital is employee slips, trips, or falls.



METHODS: Children's National Hospital implemented a multidisciplinary quality improvement with executive leadership vision and support. We implemented quality techniques (including Key Driver Diagrams, Pareto Charts, and continuous Plan-Do-Study-Act) and designed novel Environmental Services interventions.



RESULTS: Children's National Hospital achieved a 44.3% reduction in monthly average reported slips, trips, or fall events from baseline and sustained over a 2-year study period.



CONCLUSION: A leadership-driven multidisciplinary approach to quality initiatives with team leaders capable of making and enacting real-time policy changes led to novel interventions and a successful reduction of employee slips, trips, and falls events over time, which are broadly generalizable.

