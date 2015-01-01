Abstract

Several patient and setting characteristics have been found to predict disclosure of suicidality to clinicians versus researchers. Less understood, however, is whether differential disclosure of suicidality predicts concurrent indirect indicators of suicide risk and future suicide-related outcomes. The present study examined differential disclosure of suicidal intent in clinical versus research settings as a predictor of (1) concurrent symptoms of the Suicide Crisis Syndrome (SCS); and (2) suicidal ideation and attempts within one month in patients (n = 1039) and their clinicians (n = 144), who completed a battery of self-report and interview measures at baseline. Patients who reported suicidal intent to anyone had higher concurrent SCS symptoms than those who denied suicidal intent, with no differences between those who reported intent to clinicians versus researchers only. Severity of suicidal ideation and rates of suicide attempts at one-month follow-up were higher among those who disclosed suicidal intent to a research assistant than among those who did not-regardless of whether suicidal intent was disclosed to their clinician. Overall, an improved understanding of the factors contributing to differential disclosure will improve both scientific inquiry and patient safety.

Language: en