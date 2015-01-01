Abstract

A 48-year-old man sustained a severe punching hole injury of 8 cm in diameter on the palm of his left hand using a punching instrument (for making the bottom of drink cans), and his middle and ring fingers were almost amputated. A flow-through type immediate ALT (anterolateral thigh) flap was used to bypass the distal blood flow and a titanium plate for mandibular reconstruction and plantar glabrous skin were used to preserve the floating amputated fingers. As there has been no report of reconstruction of a punching hole in the palmar region that exceeds 8 cm in diameter, this report is novel and educational.

Language: en