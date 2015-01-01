|
Citation
|
Hihara M, Takeji K, Mitsui T, Fujita M, Satou A, Himejima T, Kakudo N, Kusumoto K. Trauma Case Rep 2022; 39: e100638.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35368722
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
A 48-year-old man sustained a severe punching hole injury of 8 cm in diameter on the palm of his left hand using a punching instrument (for making the bottom of drink cans), and his middle and ring fingers were almost amputated. A flow-through type immediate ALT (anterolateral thigh) flap was used to bypass the distal blood flow and a titanium plate for mandibular reconstruction and plantar glabrous skin were used to preserve the floating amputated fingers. As there has been no report of reconstruction of a punching hole in the palmar region that exceeds 8 cm in diameter, this report is novel and educational.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Flow-through type ALT flap; Mangled hand; Penetrating wound; Punching hole hand injury; Reconstruction of severe hand injury