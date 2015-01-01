|
Citation
Brailovskaia J, Truskauskaitė-Kunevičienė I, Kazlauskas E, Gelezelyte O, Teismann T, Margraf J. J. Public Health (Heidelberg) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35369671
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: Suicide ideation has increased since the outbreak of Covid-19 in many countries. The present longitudinal study investigated potential predictors of suicide ideation. SUBJECT AND METHODS: Data of 406 participants from Germany (age M = 27.69, SD = 6.88) were assessed via online surveys in spring 2020 (baseline, BL) and in spring 2021 (follow-up, FU).
Language: en
Keywords
Physical activity; Mental health; Covid-19; Suicide ideation; Physical health