Journal Article

Citation

Connery HS, Weiss RD, Griffin ML, Trinh CD, Kim J, Rockett IRH, McHugh RK. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2022.109437

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Several studies suggest suicidal motivation may contribute to opioid overdose fatalities in people with opioid use disorder. In this study, we sought to replicate and extend prior findings suggesting that a desire to die is common prior to nonfatal opioid overdose in people with opioid use disorder.
Methods
Adults receiving inpatient detoxification and stabilization who reported a history of opioid overdose (N=60) completed questions about suicidal cognition prior to their most recent overdose.
Results
Approximately 45% reported some desire to die prior to their most recent overdose, with 20% reporting they had some intention to die. The correlation between these ratings was of a moderate magnitude (ρ=.58). Almost 40% of the sample perceived no risk of overdose prior to their most recent overdose event, suggesting a significant underestimation of risk in this population.
Conclusions
Desire to die was common in adults with opioid use disorder prior to nonfatal opioid overdose events, and 1 in 5 people with a history of opioid overdose reported intention to die prior to their most recent opioid overdose. Careful assessment of suicidal cognition in this population may improve prevention of opioid overdose deaths.


Language: en

Keywords

opioid use disorder; overdose; self-injury mortality; suicide; suicide prevention

