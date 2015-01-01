CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Mubashir T, Ahmad HS, Lai H, Chaudhry R, Maroufy V, Balogh J, Dominique B, Hwong R, Chung F, Williams GW. Neurocrit. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are common in the general population and are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. The objective of this study was to assess hospital outcomes of patients with TBI with and without a pre-existing OSA diagnosis.
Language: en