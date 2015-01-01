SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mubashir T, Ahmad HS, Lai H, Chaudhry R, Maroufy V, Balogh J, Dominique B, Hwong R, Chung F, Williams GW. Neurocrit. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are common in the general population and are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. The objective of this study was to assess hospital outcomes of patients with TBI with and without a pre-existing OSA diagnosis.


