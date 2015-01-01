Abstract

Research Summary This study investigates the role of the news media in shaping attitudes toward the protests of 2020. Using data from a nationally representative election survey, it examines the association between news consumption and support for law-and-order policies to address protest violence, with perceptions that the protesters were violent as a potential mediator.



FINDINGS indicate that viewers of online news are less likely to support law-and-order policies. This relationship is mediated by perceived protester violence, with perceived violence enhancing support for law-and-order policies. Further examination shows that political bias plays a role: viewers of left-leaning sites are less likely to support law-and-order policies to address protest violence, while viewers of right-leaning sites are more likely. These relationships are also mediated by perceived violence. Policy Implications A slight majority of respondents indicate that they lean toward solving problems of racism and police violence, indicating that much of the American public is open to criminal justice reform. Perceived violence helps to shape the association of online news media with support for law-and-order policies. Activists should avoid violence in their protests and use Internet-based media sources to publicize their peaceful activities and demands. Law enforcement agencies should use the Internet and social media to keep the public informed of the reality of protests, especially of any violence that occurs, in an effort to justify forceful tactics.

