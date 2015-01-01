|
Cobbina-Dungy J, Chaudhuri S, LaCourse A, Dejong C. Criminol. Public Policy 2022; 21(1): 147-174.
(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Research summary: Using qualitative interviews, this study examines how protesters with varying levels of commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement perceive the slogan defund the police.
depolicing; qualitative research; race research