SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Driscoll SJ, Fidler KJ, Shears A, Whetham J, White A. Arch. Dis. Child. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2021-323028

PMID

35383037

Abstract

Making associations between sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and child sexual abuse can be controversial. To contribute to the paucity of research in this field, this service evaluation aims to (1) define the prevalence of STIs in children aged 0-13 years seen at a regional Children's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, (2) determine whether sexual transmission is the most likely mode of transmission for diagnosed STIs, (3) identify factors affecting application of STI screening and (4) assess follow-up.

METHODS consisted of retrospective analysis of an anonymous database for all patients seen between 1 July 2016 and 1 July 2019. Of 241 children seen, 114/241 (47.3%) received STI screening and 10/114 (8.8%) tested positive (4.1% of children seen overall). No asymptomatic child was diagnosed with an STI. Sexual transmission was the most likely mode of transmission based on child disclosure and physical examination findings for 6/10 children diagnosed with an STI.


Language: en

Keywords

Communicable Diseases; HIV; Child Abuse; Paediatrics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print