Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) against pregnant women is a recognized global public health problem affecting all spheres of women and unborn infants. In Ethiopia, although inconsistent, individual studies avail; there is a dearth of systematic reviews and meta-analysis about the prevalence and associated factors of intimate partner violence. Thus, the present study was aimed at determining the pooled prevalence of IPV and its determinant factors during pregnancy.



METHODS: The report of meta-analysis follows the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis 20 guideline (PRISMA 20). Databases including PubMed/Medline, CINAHL, SCOPUS, HINARI (research4life), AJOL, IRIS, and AIM were searched. Heterogeneity test was assessed by the Cochrane chi-square (χ2) and quantified by I (2) statistics test. Publication bias was tested by funnel plots and Egger's test. Sensitivity test and subgroup analysis were also performed. Effect size was calculated by random effects model.



RESULTS: A total of 26 studies, including data from 13, 912 participants, were included in the analysis. The prevalence of IPV ranged from 7% to 81% with overall estimated pooled prevalence of 37% (30% -44%, I (2) = 96.5%, p ≤ 0.001). Of this, the prevalence of physical, sexual, and psychological violence was 24% (95% CI; 19%-30%), 21% (95% CI; 16%-26%), and 27% (95% CI; 22%-32%), respectively. Factors such as lack of formal education, childhood violence, rural residency, low decision-making power, family history of violence, attitude, unplanned and unwanted pregnancy by women and partners, late initiation of antenatal care, partner alcohol, and khat use were associated with IPV.



CONCLUSION: More than one-third of pregnant women experienced IPV. The most prevalent form of IPV was psychological violence followed by physical and sexual violence. The identified risk for IPV including victim, pregnancy, and perpetrator-related factors indicated the need of a holistic approach in the promotion, prevention, and treatment of IPV. The finding of this study suggests the need of strengthening women empowerments (capacity building) against traditional beliefs, attitudes, and practices. This study also suggests the need of evaluation and strengthening the collaborative work among different sectors such as policy-makers, service providers, administrative personnel, and community leaders, including the engagement of men partners.

Language: en