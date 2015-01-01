Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual abuse of children and adolescents is a significant health concern worldwide. Appropriate and timely health services for victims can prevent severe and long-term consequences. This study identified and categorized diagnostic and treatment services needed for sexually abused children and adolescents.



METHODS: Several databases, including MEDLINE, Web of Science, Scopus, Science Direct, ProQuest, and Google Scholar, were searched to retrieve studies on the topic and clinical guidelines in English covering the literature from 2010 to 2020 using search terms. Primary studies and guidelines were reviewed to identify treatment strategies and medical interventions related to sexually abused children and adolescents.



RESULTS: Twenty-one studies and guidelines were selected and analyzed narratively. The quality of evidence was relatively good. We identified that effective health care systems for sexually abused children include the following: interview and obtain medical history, physical and anogenital examination, collecting forensic and DNA evidence, documenting all the findings, prevention and termination of pregnancy, diagnostic tests, prophylaxis for HIV and other STIs, vaccinations, and psychological intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: This review provides up-to-date evidence about adequate health care services for children and adolescent victims of sexual abuse. We conclude that recent studies have focused more on prophylaxis against HIV and other STIs, studies on vaccinating against HPV for victims are still limited, and future research in this area is needed.

Language: en