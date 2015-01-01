|
Rahnavardi M, Shahali S, Montazeri A, Ahmadi F. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e441.
35379242
BACKGROUND: Sexual abuse of children and adolescents is a significant health concern worldwide. Appropriate and timely health services for victims can prevent severe and long-term consequences. This study identified and categorized diagnostic and treatment services needed for sexually abused children and adolescents.
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Health Personnel; Systematic review; Adolescence; Sexual violence; Sexual Behavior; Child sexual abuse; *Child Abuse; *Child Abuse, Sexual/diagnosis/prevention & control/psychology; *Sexually Transmitted Diseases/diagnosis; Reproductive health; Sexual abuse