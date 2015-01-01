|
Citation
|
Xiao J, Wang R, Hu Y, He T, Ruan Z, Chen Q, Peng Z. BMC Psychol. 2022; 10(1): e87.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35379355
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 had a great impact on the physical and mental health of people all over the world, especially for students whose physical and mental development was not yet mature. In order to understand the physical and mental conditions of students during the epidemic period and provide a theoretical basis for coping with psychological problems in public health emergencies, this study explored the mediating role of sleep disorders in the effect of the psychological stress response (PSR) on non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), along with the moderating role of emotional management ability (EMA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; COVID-19; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/etiology/psychology; *Sleep Wake Disorders/epidemiology; China/epidemiology; Emotional management ability; Nonsuicidal self-injury behavior; Psychological stress response; Sleep disorders; Stress, Psychological/epidemiology; Students/psychology