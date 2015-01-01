|
Citation
Lian Q, Li R, Liu Z, Li X, Su Q, Zheng D. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): 650.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35382781
Abstract
PURPOSE: Although gender nonconformity (GNC) and transgender identity are both linked to bullying victimization, few studies have examined them with bullying victimization simultaneously. Using a sample of Youth Risk Behavior Survey, we investigated the associations of GNC and transgender identity with bullying victimization within the same study.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying victimization; Gender nonconformity; Transgender identity