Abstract

PURPOSE: Although gender nonconformity (GNC) and transgender identity are both linked to bullying victimization, few studies have examined them with bullying victimization simultaneously. Using a sample of Youth Risk Behavior Survey, we investigated the associations of GNC and transgender identity with bullying victimization within the same study.



METHODS: We analyzed data from the cross-sectional school-based Youth Risk Behavior Survey in 2017 (n = 25,378). The exposures were GNC and transgender identity. The main outcomes were traditional victimization, cyber victimization, and combined victimization. We calculated adjusted prevalence ratios (APRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) using Poisson regression models.



RESULTS: There were 22.15% of high school students with GNC, and 1.61% identified themselves as transgender. GNC is associated with traditional (APR,1.45;95%CI, 1.21-1.73), cyber (APR,2.00; 95%CI, 1.66-2.40) and combined victimization (APR,1.61;95%CI, 1.42-1.83) respectively among assigned male at birth (AMAB) students only. Transgender male and female students are both at higher risk of bullying victimization for all the three outcomes than cisgender peers.



CONCLUSIONS: AMAB GNC and transgender identity are associated with a higher risk of bullying victimization. Providing support systems and celebrating gender diversity within and outside schools are important.

Language: en