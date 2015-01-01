|
Citation
Weerasinghe M, Pearson M, Turner N, Metcalfe C, Gunnell DJ, Agampodi S, Hawton K, Agampodi T, Miller M, Jayamanne S, Parker S, Sumith JA, Karunarathne A, Dissanayaka K, Rajapaksha S, Rodrigo D, Abeysinghe D, Piyasena C, Kanapathy R, Thedchanamoorthy S, Madsen LB, Konradsen F, Eddleston M. BMJ Open 2022; 12(4): e054061.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35379621
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Pesticide self-poisoning kills an estimated 110 000-168 000 people worldwide annually. Data from South Asia indicate that in 15%-20% of attempted suicides and 30%-50% of completed suicides involving pesticides these are purchased shortly beforehand for this purpose. Individuals who are intoxicated with alcohol and/or non-farmers represent 72% of such customers. We have developed a 'gatekeeper' training programme for vendors to enable them to identify individuals at high risk of self-poisoning (gatekeeper function) and prevent such individuals from accessing pesticides (means restriction). The primary aim of the study is to evaluate the effectiveness of the gatekeeper intervention in preventing pesticide self-poisoning in Sri Lanka. Other aims are to identify method substitution and to assess the cost and cost-effectiveness of the intervention.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Rural Population; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; public health; *COVID-19; toxicology; *Pesticides; Commerce; Sri Lanka/epidemiology; suicide & self-harm