Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In Cameroon, long-term outcomes after discharge from trauma are largely unknown, limiting our ability to identify opportunities to reduce the burden of injury. In this study, we evaluated injury-related death and disability in Cameroonian trauma patients over a 6-month period after hospital discharge.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. SETTING: Four hospitals in the Littoral and Southwest regions of Cameroon. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1914 patients entered the study, 1304 were successfully contacted. Inclusion criteria were patients discharged after being treated for traumatic injury at each of four participating hospitals during a 20-month period. Those who did not possess a cellular phone or were unable to provide a phone number were excluded. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: The Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended (GOSE) was administered to trauma patients at 2 weeks, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months post discharge. Median GOSE scores for each timepoint were compared and regression analyses were performed to determine associations with death and disability.



RESULTS: Of 71 deaths recorded, 90% occurred by 2 weeks post discharge. At 6 months, 22% of patients still experienced severe disability. Median (IQR) GOSE scores at the four timepoints were 4 (3-7), 5 (4-8), 7 (4-8) and 7 (5-8), respectively, (p<0.01). Older age was associated with greater odds of postdischarge disability (OR: 1.23, 95% CI: 1.07 to 1.41) and mortality (OR: 2.15, 95% CI: 1.52 to 3.04), while higher education was associated with decreased odds of disability (OR: 0.65, 95% CI: 0.58 to 0.73) and mortality (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.31 to 0.47). Open fractures (OR: 1.73, 95% CI: 1.38 to 2.18) and closed fractures (OR: 1.83, 95% CI: 1.42 to 2.36) were associated with greater postdischarge disability, while higher Injury Severity Score (OR: 2.44, 95% CI: 2.13 to 2.79) and neurological injuries (OR: 4.40, 95% CI: 3.25 to 5.96) were associated with greater odds of postdischarge mortality.



CONCLUSION: Mobile follow-up data show significant morbidity and mortality, particularly for orthopaedic and neurologic injuries, up to 6 months following trauma discharge. These results highlight the need for reliable follow-up systems in Cameroon.

Language: en