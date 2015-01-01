|
Citation
Tarnai K, Marcopulos B. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35380490
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: A common goal for those recovering from moderate to severe brain injury is to reengage in education or employment. There is significant overlap between the skills relevant for successful job and academic performance in high school and college, and many deficits reported after brain injury are consistent across young adults and adults. This study utilized a return to work (RTW) model framework to develop a model of return to school (RTS).
Language: en
Keywords
education; Traumatic brain injury; employment; students; functional status; school