Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A common goal for those recovering from moderate to severe brain injury is to reengage in education or employment. There is significant overlap between the skills relevant for successful job and academic performance in high school and college, and many deficits reported after brain injury are consistent across young adults and adults. This study utilized a return to work (RTW) model framework to develop a model of return to school (RTS).



METHOD: Days of post-traumatic amnesia (PTA), length of stay (LOS), rehabilitation discharge Disability Rating Scale (DRS) scores, presence of pre-injury learning limitation, and educational level were used to predict RTS one-year post-injury in a student sample (N = 158, 58.8% white, 69.6% male) within the Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems National Database.



RESULTS: The overall RTS rate for this sample was 62%. Logistic regression indicated that lower DRS discharge scores and being in high school pre-injury resulted in the best outcome.



CONCLUSION: Results showed partial support for the translation of RTW factors to a student sample; however, results may also favor the conceptual distinction in RTS versus RTW, which are elaborated. More outreach for college students may improve awareness of disability services, thereby heightening the future return rate.

