Citation
Gresham B, Karatekin C. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35382940
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: The complex associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and academic performance among college students are not well understood. The following aims were examined in this longitudinal study: the direct association of ACEs on academic problems after 4 years without (1) and with accounting for other academic risk factors (2a), the possible mechanisms linking ACEs and academic problems (2b). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: First-semester freshmen (N = 268; 71.3% female; M(age) = 18.30; 76.9% White, 14.6% Asian, 3.7% Black, 2.6% multiracial, 1.1% Native American, and 1.1% other) were recruited from a Midwestern U.S. university.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Adverse childhood experiences; Academic; College; First-generation